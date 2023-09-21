COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department is searching for a suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Antonio Jesus (AJ) Arreola is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possibly facing additional charges.

He is described to be approximately 148 pounds and five feet, six inches. Arreola is driving a Dark Gray 2014 Chevrolet Convertible Camaro with custom five-point red trim rims. The vehicle is registered out of Arizona with the license plate number Z2A9VH.

Courtesy of the Comanche Police Department

The Comanche Police Department believes he may be in the Brownwood and Comanche areas. Police warn the public not to approach the suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call the department at (325) 356-3074 or (325) 356-2222.