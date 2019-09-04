Comanche VFD firefighter’s house catches fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier today, a house in Comanche, Texas, caught fire. The house belonged to a member of the Comanche VFD, Randy Arnold.

According to the Comanche Voluntary Fire Department, they received a radio transmission from one of their own, informing that his house was on fire.

” I’m sure everyone like myself had a sinking feeling knowing that a page to service was coming, and where we were going,” said the Comanche VFD in a Facebook post.

Fortunately, Arnold and his family are all safe.

There is a GoFundMe account being shared to help raise funds for the family.

“Aside from financial assistance, clothes can be donated as well,” said the GoFundMe description.

You can drop any donated clothing at Sorrell Farms, 409 E Central, in Comanche.

Clothing information:

Boy- Size 7 clothes, size 2 shoe

Girl- Size 10 clothes, size 4 shoe

Woman- XL shirt, 18 jean, size 10 shoe

Man- L shirt, 36/34 pants

