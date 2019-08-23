Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
City of Comanche can resume normal water consumption following main break
Top Stories
Long-time Taylor Co. Judge not seeking reelection
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Video shows emotional reunion after infant was trapped in hot car
Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Coleman plans to turn things around after recent struggles
Top Stories
Breckenridge is expecting a long run in 2019
Top Stories
Silver Star Nation: Cowboys react to passing of Luke Laufenberg
Luke Laufenberg, UTEP player and son of former Cowboys QB, dies of cancer
Ashford tries to revive Trent program
Hawley has new faces but same expectations
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Evento de Exposición para Bodas y Quinceañeras en Abilene este fin de semana
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Agosto, 2019
Avión de American Airlines aterriza de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de Agosto, 2019
Hombre recibe disparo en la cabeza y espalda en una casa al norte de Abilene
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Comanche
City of Comanche can resume normal water consumption following main break