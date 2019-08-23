City of Comanche can resume normal water consumption following main break

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Comanche can resume normal water consumption following a water main break that caused the entire town to go without water for days.

County Judge Stephanie L. Davis says residents can now continue all usual activity, including drinking, flushing, showers, laundry, and irrigation.

Monday, the City suffered a water main break that was fixed by Tuesday, but when the water was turned back on, additional breaks began to occur due to the aged infrastructure.

A disaster was declared in Comanche due to this this water emergency.

Citizens were asked to turn off the water supply to their homes and to discontinue the usual actives mentioned above.

Portable toilets, showers, and emergency laundry facilities were provided by the City, as well as water and ice.