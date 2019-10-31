Driver killed in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a crash in Comanche County Monday morning.

Diana Lynn Hughes, 71, of De Leon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash a mile south of town just after 11:00 a.m.

A report filed with the Texas Department of Public Safety states Hughes lost control of her car while navigating a turn and slammed into an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries then released from the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

