ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is soon to be home to Cork & Pig Tavern’s newest location. The new restaurant will feature salads, artisan sandwiches, signature entrees, wood-fired pizza and more.

Cork & Pig Tavern came to be through friendship and mutual love for wine and food from Chefs Felipe Armenta, John Nestor, Virginia Dalbeck and Ed Buenaventura.

Armenta, Nestor and Dalbeck opened the first restaurant in San Angelo in 2010. From there, this franchise made its way to Midland, Odessa, Irving, Southlake, and now, Abilene.

The Abilene location will open sometime in December within Allen Ridge, in the 2400 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. Cork & Pig Abilene said it will announce the opening date on its Facebook page.

