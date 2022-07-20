ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new chain coffee shop is finally opening up in the Allen Ridge dining, retail and entertainment space.

Summer Moon Coffee will open its doors in about three-and-a-half weeks.

The Texas-based coffee chain has locations in San Antonio, the DFW area, up and down the Austin area and now – Abilene!

Abilene’s Summer Moon Coffee is said to boast a family-friendly atmosphere with delicious, wood-fired coffee.

Summer Moon Coffee, located at 2443 North Judge Ely Boulevard, will open its doors at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13.