Communities of Abilene FCU presents check to Big Brothers Big Sisters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Thursday is International Credit Union Day, and the Communities of Abilene Federal Credit Union is thanking the community for support and membership.

Communities of Abilene is also marking the occasion by giving back to a nonprofit, as they presented a $10,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters,

an organization special to the president and CEO.

“I get more out of it I think than the organization does. I mean, it just makes you feel really good that you can help another organization out and help kids that don’t have a mentor in the community,” says Lou Zientek, Communities Of Abilene FCU CEO.

This is a long tradition for the credit union that they hope to continue through the years.