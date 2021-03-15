Community comes together to help Eastland family that lost home to fire during winter storm

OLDEN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hutcheson family, whose home was damaged during the February freeze, hosted a fundraiser to help with home repair costs. The response of the community was heart-warming.

Kitty Rosco was inside her parent’s home back in February when tragedy struck in the form of a fire in their attic during the February Freeze.

“I’m screaming mom get out mom get out we don’t know how bad it is,” said Kitty Rosco.”There were flames in the living room… we were lucky to get out in such a good time.”

Events like fires never really come at a good time but it was especially bad timing since Kitty’s father Jackie was in the hospital having a second leg amputation and mother Kathey would soon undergo knee surgery; Regardless, the family is thankful everyone got out safe.

“We were very fortunate it wasn’t while we were sleeping, we got the animals out we got the baby out we got my mom out it could have been much worse.”

Another thing Rosco and her daughter Michelle are thankful for is the community’s support after the fire.

They organized a brisket fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for home repairs, and support came from all over says Michelle.

A hall full of music friends and family coming together when their neighbors need it most “This is not what we expected and there’s so many things in life that aren’t expected and we’re grateful….just so thankful for everyone that’s reached out.”

To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.