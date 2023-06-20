ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Almost a month has passed since a tornado touched down in Jones County, taking everything from one couple. Since then, there’s been a whirlwind of support from the community and local businesses. Thanks to all that support, they will soon have a brand new home in record time.

Sifting through the rubble, trying to find items that are salvageable, Amanda and Brandon Gall have had to throw so much of their life-as-they-knew-it away in the past month.

“That’s been hard, you know, seeing your personal belongings destroyed… I was devastated. I worked so hard to build this thing from the ground up, and I didn’t know what we were going to do,” shared Brandon.

However, because 160+ people donated more than $14,000 to the GoFundMe for the Gall’s, in addition to a sold-out luncheon fundraiser hosted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, a new home will arrive not even two months after the original was torn apart.

“The outpouring of support we’ve had throughout the Abilene-Anson area; it’s just been awesome,” Brandon praised.

The expedition of the Galls’ new home wouldn’t be possible without Bill Wilkins, said Brandon. Wilkins is the general manager for Oak Creek Homes and worked with the factory to give them some major discounts, even allowing the couple to choose furniture for free.

Wilkins told KTAB/KRBC the manufacturer really worked with him to lower costs, “Everybody pitched in and said, ‘hey, we’ve got to help this family.'”

Oak Creek Homes routinely efforts to help families facing devastation, according to Wilkins. One example of this is when homes were burnt down in Carbon during the 2022 Eastland Complex fires.

“They’ve lost everything, so it’s not a time to swoop in and make a killing. It’s a time to step in, and really try and help the community,” Wilkins explained. “So, we were able to help in Carbon about a half a dozen families with homes.”

Even though Oak Creek Homes said it wouldn’t put itself in a position to lose business, Wilkins said his company will help in whatever ways it can. Because of kindness from the community and businesses in the community like this, the Galls will soon have a place to make new memories.

“You know, we’ve come through it, and I think it’s all going to work out,” added Brandon.

Even though many items were lost, the Galls said they have gained memories of community support that will last a lifetime.