Community Foundation of Abilene announces yearly donation total

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Community Foundation of Abilene (CFA) made an exciting announcement at a luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The Community Foundation of Abilene takes donations and gives them to nonprofit agencies.

In Thursday’s year end report, CFA announced it gave more than $8 million to more than 100 agencies, leading to help for thousands of people.

Their combined efforts with the United Way raised more than $500,000 for the Abilene Relief Fund, which wenr toward recovery efforts after the May 18 tornado.

The CFA has a goal of building donations into a fund that will, as it says, keep Abilene thriving forever.

