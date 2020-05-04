Community Foundation of Abilene awards grants to non-profits supplying COVID-19 relief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KTBC) The community foundation of Abilene is focusing on providing COVID-19 relief.

“The spring cycle just looked and felt a little different. We really just tried to prioritize basic needs first,” says Michelle Parrish, the grants director for the foundation.

Parrish says the foundation’s grant committee took into consideration non-profits that supply food, shelter, and transportation.

“By the time that application was submitted which, was about the middle of March, I did start asking ‘ey is your request starting to change’,” says Parrish.

The Community Foundation gives out grants two times a year. Parrish says in the past, they’ve given out about 35 grants for the spring.

“This cycle we only made 19 grants but, we made much larger grants. Larger grants but, fewer of them,” says Parrish.

One of the grantees is the nonprofit Disability in Action.

“A lot of people aren’t coming out of their homes because of the risk but, now it allows us to go pick up their food for them at the food bank and then deliver it without them coming out of their homes,” says Tim Evans, program director at Disability in Action.

Evans says they account for more than 400 consumers.

“What we want to do is help them be independent. If they wanted to go to work, if they were wanting to get social security benefits, if they needed housing, those types of things are what we help with,” says Evans.

The grant from the community foundation, Evans says will be used to expand their transportation operations.

“We provide a lot of rides during the month. I think the community foundation saw the need is not decreasing but, it’s increasing and a lot of times people don’t know what they need and once we start doing our case management part, they find out transportation is a need,” says Evans.

Parrish says the grants awarded in the fall will likely look different as they continue to asses the impact COVID-19 is having on our local non-profits.

She also says the foundation normally has a $25,000 cap per grant, this year they exceeded that amount several times.