Community Foundation of Abilene awards more than $1M to nonprofits in 2020

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The 2020 Fall Discretionary grant cycle and the Future Fund grant cycle together awarded $1,019,990 to area nonprofits, a record-breaking amount for the Community Foundation of Abilene.

The impact of COVID-19 significantly affected area nonprofits, resulting in an increase of grant requests.

This year’s need was met by the generous donors of the Abilene community as well as a substantial gift from Beltway Park Church.

“It has been a difficult year for our community and for nonprofits.I am proud of what our Discretionary grant committee and Future Fund committee have worked hard to accomplish,” says Michelle Parrish, Grants Director for the Community Foundation of Abilene. “We could not have reached this tremendous milestone without our donors and the help of Beltway Park Church.”

Beltway Park Church’s contribution of $361,166 toward the Fall Discretionary grant cycle met the need for many area nonprofits. Their gift fully funded several grant requests. The Fall Discretionary grant cycle dispersed $929,231this year.

It is an open cycle that 501c3 organizations in the area can apply to on an annual basis.

The Future Fund Cycle annually helps nonprofits with a focus on youth and child development and dispersed $90,759 this year.

The final list of recipients and their projects for the Fall Discretionary grant cycle and the Future Fund cycle can both be found in alphabetical order below.

Fall Discretionary Grant Recipients

1.Abilene Arts Alliance–Emergency COVID-19 Operational Needs

2.Abilene Christian University–Reducing College Student Food Insecurity Support Program

3.Abilene Community Theatre–Operational Support for 2020-2021 Season

4.Abilene Education Foundation–Operational Expenses and Support for“College Offers Opportunities for Life”(COOL)Program

5.Abilene Hope Haven, Inc.–Bridge2Home Program Support, connecting homeless individuals and families to permanent housing

6.Abilene Performing Arts Company -COVID-19Operational Needs and Scholarship Assistance

7.Abilene Philharmonic -Emergency COVID-19 Operational Needs and Interlude Programs Support

8.Abilene Police Foundation-Assistance to Support Abilene Police Department, Officers, and Employees

9.Abilene Preservation League -Emergency COVID-19 Operational Support

10.Abilene Recovery Council -Parenting Awareness and Drug Risk Education Services (PADREs) Program Support

11.Abilene Restoration Ministries, Inc.–Fund Program Costs for The Men of Nehemiah Abilene

12.Abilene Youth Sports Authority–Firm Foundation Sport Academies Program Support

13.Abilene Zoological Society–COVID-19 Support for Abilene Zoo

14.Adult Protective Services Partners -Home and Safety Program Benefiting the Needs of Abilene Residents

15.Alliance for Women and Children-Alliance After School Care Program-Licensing Requirements Regarding COVID-19

16.Ben Richey Boys Ranch -Computer replacements for Program and Operational Support areas

17.Big Brothers Big Sisters–Support for Defenders of Potential –One-to-One Mentoring Program

18.Big Country Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)-Hope for a Home Program Support

19.Butman Methodist Camp & Retreat Center -Emergency COVID-19 Operational Support

20.Camp Able–Shelter & Care Program Support for Therapeutic Riding

21.Cancer Services Network–CSN Program Support, Providing Direct Assistance to Cancer Patients

22.Center for Contemporary Arts -Operational Support to Offset 2020 Impact

23.Children’s Performing Arts Series–Support for the CPAS 2020-2021Season

24.Chorus Abilene, Inc.–New Website and Streaming Support

25.Christian Service Center of Abilene -Rental Assistance Program Support

26.Communities in Schools of the Big Country–Support for COVID-19 Operational Needs

27.Crime Stoppers -Keeping Taylor County Safe: Funding General Operations of the Organization

28.Faith Works of Abilene, Inc.–Funding for Personnel Salary and Support Needs Amplified by the COVID-19 Season

29.Food Bank of West Central Texas -Ending Senior Hunger in Abilene

30.Friends for Life -Operating Support for the Independent Living, Quality of Life and Money Management Programs

31.Frontier Texas -Emergency COVID-19 Operational Needs, Educational Programs, and Capacity Building

32.Gladney Center -Adoptions of Children from Foster Care in Abilene

33.Global Samaritan Resources –Providing Critical Services to Abilene Non-Profits

34.Harmony Family Services–Funding for an Emergency Shelter Bed for One Year

35.Hispanic Leadership Council / Cultura Local ABI -Operational Needs and Support for the Community Multicultural Center Program

36.Hardin-Simmons University Educational Studies–Support for the Program: Challenging Behavior Clinic with Caregiver Hands-On Learning

37.Houses for Healing–COVID Transportation Assistance and Future Growth

38.Interested Citizens of Abilene North (I-CAN) -Carver Neighborhood Revitalization

39.Jesus Family Network -Apprenticeship in Regenerative Culture (ARC) Fellows Program Startup

40.Joseph Thomas Foundation–Program Support, providing direct assistance to families with medically-fragile children

41.Junior Achievement of Abilene–Support for the Work Readiness Initiative / Education Never Ends even through a Pandemic!

42.Junior League of Abilene–Funding for Suds Buds Program, providing hygiene products for students in need

43.Leukemia Texas–Funding for direct-assistance through the Patient Aid Program

44.Make-A-Wish Foundation -Wish Granting in Abilene Program Support

45.National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) –Support for the2021 Exhibition Season

46.New Beginnings –Big Country-Program Operations and Capital Support

47.New Horizons Ranch and Center, Inc.–Providing support forKids in Foster Care at Audrey Grace House

48.Noah Project–Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP)Start-Up Support

49.Paramount Theatre–Winter Cabaret Program Support & COVID-19 Operational Needs

50.Parenthood Support -Seed Funds for Guiding Resource Options to Women & Transitioning Homes(GROWTH) Program Lift Off

51.Presbyterian Medical Care Mission -Clinic Program Support

52.Regional Victim Crisis Center –Salary Support for Professional Staff

53.Rusted and Weathered-West Texas Veteran’s Support Services-Restoring Texas Program Support

54.Safe Families for Children -Serving Abilene’s Children and Families in Crisis

55.Special Olympics Texas, Inc.-Abilene Area Program Support

56.St. John’s Episcopal School–Funds to install hands-free/bottle-filler water fountains

57.St. Mark’s Baby Room–Support to supply baby items to Abilene families in need

58.Strength for Life Foundation -Support for Operational Needs, providing fitness training to cancer survivors

59.Swenson House–Emergency COVID-19 Operational Needs

60.Taylor County History Center–2021 Exhibition Support

61.Texas Ramp Project–Abilene Ramp Project Program Support

62.The Grace Museum–COVID-19 Outreach and Operational Needs

63.The Salvation Army of Abilene–Funds to support the Feeding Program Project which provides 8,000 meals per month to those in need

64.West Central Texas Workforce Board–Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Career and Education Outreach Student Ambassador Program Support

65.West Texas Homeless Network–Funding for Coalition Leadership Program and the Continuation of a Housing Crisis Fund

66.Young Audiences -Arts After School, Program Support for School Performances, and Teacher Professional Development

Future Fund Grant Recipients

1.Abilene Arts Alliance-Funds to purchase supplies for the 2021 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival

2.Abilene Christian University -Wildcat PALs -Program to Assist Language Skills

3.Abilene ISD-Bed Bug Removal Assistance for families in need

4.Abilene Performing Arts Company-Music Theatre Production Camp support

5.Abilene Philharmonic Association-Funds to provide Live Stream Masterclasses

6.Abilene Zoological Society -Equipment to create an Abilene Zoo Virtual Classroom

7.Alliance for Women & Children -Support for After School Care enhancement programs

8.AMBUCS Abilene Big Country Chapter -Funds to purchase adapted bicycles and tricycles for special needs children

9.Big Brothers Big Sisters -Support for one-to-one mentoring program

10.Big Country Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)-Funds to Support CASA volunteer training and program support

11.Big Country Home Educators -Support for Family Literary Arts Programming

12.Boys and Girls Club of Abilene, Inc. -Funds to purchase new computers required for student activity tracking

13.Camp Able -Support for school therapeutic riding programs

14.Center for Contemporary Arts-After-school Education and Summer Art Camps

15.Children’s Performing Art Series-Support for the 2020-2021 live theater performance series

16.Chorus Abilene -Support for Summer Music Enrichment Activities

17.City of Abilene Recreation Division -Scholarships for the 2021 Summer Camp

18.Cultura Local ABI -Support for literary program “Dia de Los Ninos/Dia de Los Libros”

19.International Rescue Committee -Support for STAR Program for Refugee Youth

20.Joseph Thomas Foundation -Funds to purchase supplies and services for medically fragile children in Abilene

21.Junior Achievement -Support for “JA in a Day” program at Lee Elementary School

22.National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) -Take and Make Fine Art series support

23.New Horizons (Audrey Grace House) -Support for programs offered for children residing at Audrey Grace House

24.Regional Victim Crisis Center -Counseling services for child victims of violent crime

25.Safe Families for Children –Abilene Chapter-Mentoring and Tutoring Program for Socially Isolated Families

26.Taylor County History Center -Support for 2021 Scarecrow Festival Art Project

27.The Grace Museum -Support for the 2021 Summer Art Program

28.Young Audiences -Support for ArtShine Art Therapy Program