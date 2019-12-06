Community Foundation of Abilene Santa hands out checks to nonprofits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Santa Claus made the rounds a bit early in Abilene Friday afternoon, leaving behind not toys, but a whole lot of money.

The Community Foundation of Abilene granted nearly $300,000 to more than two dozen nonprofit organizations in the Key City.

Of course, they had a bit of fun with it, too, as Santa traveled from place to place handing out oversized checks with lots of zeroes on them.

“Getting these dollars is important for a lot of these nonprofits to be able to carry out the programs and do the projects that they do day in and day out,” says Katie Alford, Community Foundation of Abilene President/CEO. “Sometimes it’s for the capital needs of new projects, or new equipment, new buildings, whatever it is.”

As is his custom, Santa, as well as the nonprofits, sat down to some cookies when the gift giving was finished.