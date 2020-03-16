Community Foundation sets up Support Abilene Fund

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Although there are no confirmed cases in the Key City, the Community Foundation of Abilene (CFA) has established a fund to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The foundation says donations to this fund will “provide support for nonprofits assisting people and/or businesses who are disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.”

Funds will go to verified nonprofits to help individuals and families have access to food, healthcare and/or childcare, supplementing lost wages, housing costs, and support for agencies with vulnerable populations, and support for small businesses that have experienced significant loss, CFA says.

