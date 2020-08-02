Community members come together to help cleanup Stevenson Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Several community members are coming together to clean up Stevenson park.

“We’re just trying to be active. We don’t want to sit back and not be good stewards of what we’ve been blessed with,” says Chris Daughtery, founder of ‘From Boys to Gentlemen’.

Daughtery says he organized the the park clean up and immediately got a response.

“Just really trying to follow up with the momentum. We’re super grateful for what the city council afforded for us to help with Steveson park. It’s kind of a partnership with the Stevenson park committee as well as From Boys to Gentleman,” says Daughtery.

He says the clean up is partially in response to a city council meeting last month with ‘Keep Abilene Beautiful’ donating the supplies.

“Trash bags, gloves, the trash pickup. We had a couple of magnets to pick up the bottle caps because you know one of the council members was really concerned about the bottle caps,” says Daughtery.

The park committee was formed to call for change at the park and now they’re getting a response.

“We’re looking forward to the renovations that are going to be had with that lovely money that we were blessed with but, we want to be good stewards even before that comes,” says Daughtery.

The revised city budget for the current fiscal year now contains a pledge from the city’s minor improvement fund for some renovations at the park.

“We’re super excited for the opportunity to just impact everybody. Just service, good fellowship,” says Daughtery.

The group says they plan to have more clean ups in the future, they’re aiming at doing 2 per month.