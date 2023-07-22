Eastland County Sheriff Deputy David Bosecker was killed in the line of duty of Friday, July 21, 2023.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Support from all across Texas is pouring in into Eastland County as the community mourns the loss of Sheriff Deputy David Bosecker, who was fatally wounded in the line of duty Friday night.

Deputy Bosecker was the first to arrive at a domestic fight call on Highway 183 between Cisco and Rising Star. The Sheriff’s Department press release reports that he was immediately shot upon arrival and sustained a fatal wound from the subject on scene.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect soon after, and he is now in Stephens County Jail on a capitol murder charge. At this time, the identity of the suspect has not been confirmed by officials.

In a show of support, Chaplin Ron Leonard from San Antonio with the Law Enforcement Outreach Program ‘Operation Safety 91’ has offered a prayer in this difficult time.

“God, I pray that you’ll work in a very, very special way in their lives. I pray that the God of all grace, the God of all mercy, will comfort them in this time as they grieve in the very, very difficult days ahead. In Jesus’ precious name, amen.”

Leonard added that Operation Safety 91 will be reaching out with resources in the coming days. The mission of the organization is to provide resources for first responders and their families to support the national motto, ‘In God We Trust.’

Additional resources can be found on COPLINE’s website or by calling the International Law Enforcement Officers’ Hotline at 1-800-267-5463.

