CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Clyde community is coming together to help a family who lost everything in a house fire Wednesday.

A family’s home and their belongings were destroyed in a Wednesday fire, and now a nearby church is stepping up to help them through the difficult time.

The Clyde First United Methodist Church is now accepting donations on the family’s behalf.

Donations can be dropped off at City Hall or at Clyde First United Methodist Church.