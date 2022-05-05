ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The sky over Abilene’s Cinco De Mayo Parade was bright and sunny as it departed from the Saint Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church Parking lot. But the actions of a man in that lot just one week prior cast a dark shadow over the days festivities.

“We think he was under the influence of drugs. He started stabbing some people who was changing their tire or looking at the car.” Says Father Emilio Sosa of St. Vincent.

The man now believed to be 19 year old Miguel Carrillo was arrested at the scene after 5 party goers were injured at knife point in a seemingly random attack. Some of the victims were only injured after intervening in attempts of stopping the attacker.

“We never imagined that that magnitude of that little moment could change the whole festival for us.” Says Father Sosa.

The second day of celebration was lightly attended due to the attack. But Father Sosa says the Cinco De Mayo parade was a wonderful way to bring the community together in support.

“United communities help each other and those events help communities to grow.” Father Sosa says.

Of the 5 injured only three were hospitalized and only one received “serious” injures. All have been cleared and released.

“We pray not only for all those who are injured but also for the one who commit this assault because sometimes they need help too…If you help these people you help the community.” Says Father Sosa.

Thankful for the victims recovery the community was able to enjoy the Cinco De Mayo parade.

“Anywhere any time any place that could happen. it was just the situation got handled correctly in a timely and safe manner it’s not gonna keep us from going out and letting the kids enjoy a fun time.” Says parade goer Brand Whisenhunt.