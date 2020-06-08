Community rally for unity at Abilene Christian University

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) As people around the world continues to speak out about racial inequality in America, leaders at Abilene Christian University are also joining the conversation.

Hundreds of people filled the ACU amphitheater for a community rally and press conference, hosted by the Carl Spain Center on race studies and spiritual actions.

“Unless we confront it within this window, I believe that we will see ourselves right back here again, in a way that has escalated,” says Dr. Jerry Taylor, founding director of the center.

The purpose of the rally was to call for unity in the community.

“In order to have a healthy response, as opposed to having a reaction, one has to take what one has seen and heard and go inward and spend some time thinking about it,” says Dr. Taylor.

Speakers of all races and backgrounds shared their stories of understanding and empathy.