BANGS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A recent graduate of Bangs High School is finally back home after a surprise and pricey medical ordeal in Mexico. Being back home, the young man and his mom are so thankful for community support.

Recent Bangs High School graduate, Nate Stoffer, was finishing up his time with his classmates he’d grown alongside with a Carnival cruise to Cozumel.

“I mean, the cruise was nice, we had a great day at sea and the kids were having fun,” Nate’s mother, Amanda Hargrove said just before everything changed.

A few of the newly graduated young men took electric bikes out for a ride one day, and Hargrove got a call no mother wants to receive.

“One of his friends called me and said, ‘you need to get over here, Nate had an accident,'” recalled Hargrove.

At first, Hargrove told KTAB/KRBC she wasn’t too worried, “We’re kinda clumsy… I mean, he’s played football, I’ve seen him banged up.”

It wasn’t until Hargrove arrived at her son’s ‘accident’ that the severity of the situation would set in.

“I just remember riding around on the roads and stuff, and then I wake up and I’m in a hospital bed,” Stoffer said in recovery.

According to the family, Stoffer had been thrown from his bike into a nearby pole and was knocked unconscious for at least 10 minutes.

“To see the fear in their (Stoffer’s friends) eyes, I knew something was wrong,” detailed Hargrove when she came to her son’s side.

Stoffer’s mom and friends helped him back to the cruise ship, where he was checked out by the doctors on board. However, that wouldn’t be the end of their troubles. A doctor insisted he needed emergency surgery.

Emergency surgery in another country comes with its own set of obstacles. Hargrove had to find out that the Mexican healthcare system does not function the same as in the states. Their health insurance was not valid in Cozumel, and Hargrove was tasked with coming up with more than $30,000.

Hargrove said she had to come up with $10,000 before a doctor would perform an operation on Stoffer, and they needed an additional $20,000 before he could be discharged.

“Thank goodness our banks allow us to max our credit cards out,” Hargrove laughed, just thankful that her son would be treated.

Although Hargrove said she felt rather alone during the scary ordeal, it was the hearts of the Big Country to come to her rescue.

“My friend Terra, she started these raffles for these cups, and I was like, ‘who would have ever thought anybody would want a cup as bad as they did,'” pondered Hargrove. “But it wasn’t the cup. It was him.”

Through combined efforts, more than $23,000 was raised to pay towards Stoffer’s newly incurred medical debt.

The financial woes pale in comparison, said this family, to the gift their hometown gave them, “I’m home now, and that’s all I could want.”

“How do you say ‘thank you’ enough? I don’t think you can,” added Hargrove.