Company moving forward one year after EF-2 tornado strikes Key City

ABILENE,Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s business as usual over at Big Tex Trailers as cars continue to drive in and out of its parking lot.

When you get down to the nuts and bolts of it though, the company can’t help but remember the early morning hours of May 18, 2019.

“My salesman called me and he was like, ‘The shop is gone.’ And I was like, ‘Who took it?” said Big Tex Trailers General Manager Stephen Battle.

Stephen Battle relived the moments of the tornado Monday afternoon, exactly one year later.

“It flattened this whole wall right here. And then it took all my six garage doors off,” said Battle.

While Battle had seen his fair share of tornadoes growing up, he says he had never been affected like this before.

“Just watching it come across the street and watching it hit the building, it was like an invisible truck. Then I watched that billboard get thrown like it was a piece of candy,” said Battle.

After the dust settled, the company moved operations into a mobile unit which they stayed in until they were able to open doors back up in March.

“Trust me, I was so glad to get back in this building, it was like me, my salesman and my admin were like on each other everyday so it’s like now that I have my own office I think we became friends again,” said Battle.

While that day is always in the back of his mind, its not necessarily the storm itself that he remembers, but how the community came together to rebuild.