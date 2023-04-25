ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s no secret Abilene’s changed so much over the years. Be it new businesses or amenities, it’s those attractions that have put Abilene on the map. One local company that’s attributed to much of the growth is Jacob & Martin Engineering and Architecture, which is celebrating 75 years of dedication to the Key City.

Since 1948, Jacob & Martin has worked in education, private sector, land, schools, restaurants, and parks – just to name a few.

“We’ve been privileged to work for some clients for the past 10, 20… Even 70 years that originally started with us in 1948,” beamed Will Dugger, CFO of Jacob & Martin.

Dugger’s favorite part of the job? He told KTAB/KRBC that would have to be working for a company that’s made such a great impact on the Abilene community by helping develop the city and its structures for all to enjoy for generations.

“The most rewarding part of our job is the fact that we get to do projects that really make a difference in people’s lives,” Dugger said. “The water they drink, the streets they drive upon, the schools they attend, the restaurants they patron – really the fabric of the community, we get to be involved in that and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Doug Peters, President and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce said engineering companies like Jacob and Martin help put Abilene on the map.

“Abilene is no longer considered a dusty West Texas outpost. It’s an up-and-coming, and many would argue that Abilene is in a really good place,” encouraged Peters.

With the development and economic growth – the Key City is now one many want to invest in.

“The folks who’ve been a part of this community over centuries really are all really good examples of how time, and vision, and investment of resources, and brain trust can move a community forward,” Peters listed.

While the city has come a long way, Dugger said there are more developments on the way. He said the company is currently working with future generations of engineers.

“The best is yet to come,” hinted Dugger. “We’re forward-looking. We embrace technology, and we’re excited to make the future of Abilene and the surrounding communities strong for the next 75 years.”

Participating and supporting development efforts is, according to Peters, why we have a community that is as amazing today as it is.