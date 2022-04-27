ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just northwest of Abilene, homeowners near the soon-to-be Lancium Power Data Center recently expressed their concerns of possible noise pollution, caused by the 100,000-square-foot facility.

Beverly Paxton moved to the countryside to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, searching for time to relax, drink her tea and plant her beds of flowers.

“You can ride your horses, you can play with your kids outside,” Paxton said. “You don’t have all the noise of the city, it’s just the peace and the solitude.”

Paxton said she had been looking forward to nights of sitting in her rocking chair and listening to the birds chirp. But when news broke of a new power center coming, she grew concerned over the amount of noise it could bring with it.

This Abilene homeowner said she spent 100-plus hours researching facilities which allow Bitcoin mining, similar to the one coming to Abilene. In her research, she said she learned smaller Bitcoin operations across the country operate with large, industrial fans that produce a humming sound from 55-85 decibels loud, 24-hours a day and seven days a week.

For example, a 75-decibel hum would be the equivalent of a vacuum cleaner running.

Paxton said across the country, according to her research, homes surrounding these plants have lost their property values; some up to $100,000.

“Where you would [want to] go outside and be outside with your animals, or work your land, you’re not going to want to do that as much if you have to listen to that hum constantly,” Paxton explained.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with Lancium’s Director of Corporate Communications, Andy Schoenert, to address some of the concerns residents have voiced.

Schoenert said the temporary Bitcoin mining buildings create loud, constant humming. Most temporary mining facilities are made of shipping containers with large fans circulating the air to keep computers cool, according to Schoenert. However, Lancium’s building will be fully enclosed, preventing much of that noise.

Lancium will primarily be used as an eco-friendly data center, managing power usage, the director said. The center will also allow high-computing projects, like medical drug research and video production- not solely Bitcoin mining.

Schoenert said he hoped receiving more information on the upcoming project will put area residents’ minds at ease.

Before Lancium can continue with their planning, developing and building, they must have the 821 additional acres of land annexed into Abilene’s city limits. Abilene City Council will officially vote on the annexation on Thursday, April 28.