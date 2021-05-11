Concho Co. releases names of deputies killed Monday night

EDEN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The names of two deputies killed in the line of duty Monday night have been released.

In a social media post made late Tuesday afternoon, the Concho County Sheriff’s Department identifies the deputies as Samuel Leonard and Stephen Jones.

Funeral services for Leonard have been set for Monday, May 17 at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa, while services for Jones are still pending, according to the post.

An escort for Deputy Jones is scheduled to leave Lubbock around 8 a.m. Wednesday on its way to San Angelo via US Highway 87.

Deputies Leonard and Jones were reportedly shot and killed while responding to a dog complaint Monday night.