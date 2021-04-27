KTAB Your Weather Authority
Confirmed tornado touches down near Snyder

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A confirmed tornado touched down near Hermleigh Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was reported approximately 7 miles south of Snyder shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm is continuing to move east, with the tornado warning in effect until 8:45 p.m. for Scurry County.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Fisher and Nolan Counties, with golf-ball-sized hail and strong winds up to 70 mph being reported.

There is currently no information on potential damage or injuries.

*Video attached to this story was recorded and aired at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday

