Congressman Arrington proposes legislation in response to immigration planes in Big Country

WASHINGTON (KTAB/KRBC) — U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-19) is proposing new legislation that would give governors the authority to reject undocumented immigrants from being released in their state by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Arrington said his proposal comes after a KTAB/KRBC investigation in August uncovered planes full of undocumented immigrants being flown into Abilene Regional Airport, bused to detention facilities and then sometimes being released into the local community or flown to other places across the country.

The new legislation is called the “Protect Communities from a Porous Border Act of 2021,” and according to Arrington, empowers state and local leaders to weigh in on whether or not to accept undocumented immigrants into their communities.

“This bill would say: states you’re in power, through the governor, in consultation with local leaders, to decide if you want to receive the illegal immigrants being released from these detention facilities,” said Arrington in an exclusive interview with KTAB/KRBC.

According to Arrington, if passed, the new legislation would do the following:

Require the collection of fingerprints and the cross referencing of domestic and international criminal databases before any undocumented immigrant is released.

Demands the Secretary of Homeland Security to notify the governor of a state before releasing undocumented immigrants within their state.

Empowers local leaders to consult with the governor on whether to accept or reject undocumented immigrants.

Gives governors the authority to reject undocumented immigrants from being released into their states.

According to Arrington, no local state or federal official, to include himself, was aware of the operation before the KTAB/KRBC investigation. He said there was no advance warning.

ICE confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that it was using the Abilene Airport to transfer immigrants,

“ICE has used Abilene Regional Airport to facilitate detainee transfers in accordance with operational needs,” read the first portion of its statement.

“Who they (undocumented immigrants) are, where they came from, where they’re going and whether they are a safety and safety risk to our communities — it’s high time for the governors and local leaders be involved in this decision and not have it forced on them by the federal government,” said Rep. Arrington.

City of Abilene officials confirmed they were involved with helping the undocumented immigrants sometimes left in Abilene.

“Given the confusion and stress this can cause, the City uses its resources to ensure that each person needing assistance gets the help needed while treated with compassion and respect,” read an August statement from the City of Abilene.

Arrington said the type of situation that happened in Abilene with planes flying in with undocumented immigrants is not just happening in Abilene, but across the country.