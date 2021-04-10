Congressman Arrington visits Dyess Air Force Base with Acting Secretary of the Air Force

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – This week, Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) visited Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas with Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth.

During their visit, they were briefed on the current challenges and opportunities of the base and its airmen under the Air Force Global Strike Command. They also discussed and viewed the transition and preparations for the B-21 raider, along with recognizing some of the men and women at Dyess for their outstanding service.

“Dyess Airmen, and Global Strike Airmen at large, play a key role in the Nation’s ability to project power and respond to threats anytime, anywhere,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth. “In the last six months alone, Dyess aircraft and Airmen have deployed for Bomber Task Force operations spanning the Indo-Pacific to Europe and the Arctic. Their presence and impact sends a clear message of assurance to our partners and allies, builds interoperability with our friends, and puts competitors on notice that our Airmen are vigilant and ready whenever called upon.”

“The Secretary observed first-hand the strategic importance of our base as well as the deep connection between Dyess and the Abilene Community and their unmatched support for our airmen,” said Rep. Arrington. “My objective is to ensure there is a mutual commitment on the part of the Air Force and Congress to the most lethal and dominant Air Force in the defense of our nation and its interest around the world, which means a seamless transition from the B-1 to the B-21 and Dyess as a leader in the Global Strike Command.”