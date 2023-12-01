BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington has announced his campaign for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

“It has been my highest honor and privilege to represent the people and values of West Texas in Washington. With the support of my wife and family, I’m proud and excited to announce that I’m running for another term to continue fighting to secure the blessings of liberty and defend the God-given, constitutional rights of We the People,” Arrington shared. “We have accomplished so much together, but there is much more to be done as we head into the most critical election of our lifetime.”

Arrington was first elected in 2017. A press release states he has accomplished the following:

Led legislation to affirm states’ right to secure borders and restore Trump Era border security measures.

Sponsored the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act and fought against red flag laws, gun registries, and prohibitions on pistol braces.

Introduced legislation calling for a Convention of States to propose a balanced budget amendment to the United States Constitution.

Founded and chaired the Congressional Term Limits Caucus and introduced term limits legislation to eliminate the permanent political class in Washington.

Authored and passed a balanced budget out of committee for the first time in five years as Budget Chairman.

Passed bipartisan legislation to create a four-lane federal highway across the entire West Texas region with seed capital for construction.

Restored cotton to the Farm Bill, work requirements to food stamps, and a fair and level playing field for US producers and manufacturers in trade deals.

Secured the next generation B-21 Bomber at Dyess Air Force Base and supported defense legislation to strengthen the military, root out woke and wasteful spending at the Pentagon, and refocus the military’s mission on fighting and winning wars with China or any adversary – not advancing the Left’s extreme climate agenda.

Cosponsored legislation to promote American energy dominance by streamlining infrastructure, lifting burdensome regulations, and unleashing domestic production of our energy resources.

Supported legislation to prevent China or affiliates from purchasing farmland or property in the US.

Sponsored election integrity legislation requiring voter ID, prohibiting ballot harvesting, and respecting state’s rights.

Fought to protect the unborn by sponsoring pro-life legislation, including the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

Chaired the Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, passing legislation to expand educational opportunities and access to healthcare and hold the VA accountable.

“West Texans want our country to return to its core principles of faith, family, and freedom – not more government control and cradle-to-grave dependence... I am as committed as ever to stopping the Left’s lawlessness and socialist policies, eliminating Biden’s woke and weaponized bureaucracy, and reining in the Democrats’ reckless spending that is bankrupting our country, Arrington shared. “West Texans expect their leaders to fight for them, follow through on their promises, and deliver results, and that’s exactly what we’ve done and – with your support – will continue to do.”

Arrington has served on several committees, including the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and the House Committee on Ways and Means.