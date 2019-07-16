Congressman Jodey Arrington appointed co-chair of Federal task force

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) has been appointed co-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee’s Rural and Underserved Communities Health Task Force.
He will be serving in the position alongside Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2), Congressman Danny Davis (IL-7), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7).
The task force will convene members and experts to discuss the challenges of delivering health care in rural and underserved areas, and explore holistic bipartisan policy options that could improve outcomes and care in these communities.
The group plans to convene its first meeting on Thursday, July 25.
“Our nation depends on strong rural communities for its food supply and energy independence. Without access to basic health care, these small towns will not be able to support the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and energy producers. There is no question that our country is facing a serious crisis in ensuring that rural Americans have the same access to quality care and medical services as their urban and suburban counterparts, with over 90 rural hospitals closing their doors in the past three years, including two in my District in the last year alone,” said Arrington.
“That is why, now more than ever, it is critical we develop sustainable solutions to support those living in America’s breadbasket and energy basin so that we, as a nation, can continue to maintain a safe, affordable and abundant supply of food and energy. I am honored and excited to serve as Co-Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Rural Task Force, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance these solutions for the good people of West Texas and rural America as a whole.”