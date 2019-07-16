Congressman Jodey Arrington appointed co-chair of Federal task force

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) has been appointed co-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee’s Rural and Underserved Communities Health Task Force.

He will be serving in the position alongside Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2), Congressman Danny Davis (IL-7), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7).

The task force will convene members and experts to discuss the challenges of delivering health care in rural and underserved areas, and explore holistic bipartisan policy options that could improve outcomes and care in these communities.

The group plans to convene its first meeting on Thursday, July 25.