Congressman Jodey Arrington weighs in on rural hospital closings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The hospital district announced Wednesday that they will be cutting back services at the end of the month.

While Big Country Congressman Jodey Arrington made his rounds throughout District 19 this week, he spoke about the closure of rural hospitals.

“Often times there’s a one-size-fits-all sort of mandate and regulations. I think you’ve got to treat the small, rural hospitals differently. They can’t survive under the cost and requirements and the new unfunded mandates,” Arrington said.

Arrington says he is working in congress to solve that problem.