Construction begins on new Austin Elementary campus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s an exciting time for the students at Austin Elementary, as ground was broken Monday morning to start the construction of the new campus.

It will be built behind the current campus where the playground currently sits.

This will have new state-of-the-art facilities, and upgraded security features for the students.

“This school is home and has a special place in all of our hearts, and the people who went here and the people who taught here, but we are excited for the future,” says Austin Elementary Principal Alison Camp.

The students will be able to watch the construction of the new building from the classrooms, and the new campus is expected to be put into use by August of of next year.