Construction underway in Abilene’s first street maintenance fund project

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A street maintenance project is underway in south Abilene.

If you commute on Ridgemont Drive, you’ll notice lane closures, as work is underway in the city’s first street maintenance fund reconstruction project.

East side lanes are closed as crews prepare to mill the street, and the two west lanes are converted into two-way traffic.

The project costs nearly $1 million, and is funded through the City of Abilene’s street maintenance fund.

Officials say it should take about 3 months to complete.