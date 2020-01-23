ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Work has begun on the old Lincoln Middle School in Abilene, as crews prepare to transform the building into a new, high-tech hub.
According to a social media post from Abilene Heritage Square, work began Wednesday as contractors came in to begin removing old electrical items and installing a temporary electrical connection.
Abilene Heritage Square will take the former Lincoln Middle School from vacant to vibrant as plans reveal it to become a new library, coffee shop and event space.
Construction is estimated to be complete in three years.
- Wednesday, January 22: Sun-filled day with mild temperatures 52-65 degrees across the Big Country
- Super Bowl LIV: 49ers-Chiefs for dummies
- Abilene church pays off over $1.5 million of community’s medical debt
- Construction work begins on former Lincoln Middle School building
- Republicans say there’s ‘no evidence, no facts’ in Trump impeachment