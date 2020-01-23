Construction work begins on former Lincoln Middle School building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Work has begun on the old Lincoln Middle School in Abilene, as crews prepare to transform the building into a new, high-tech hub.

According to a social media post from Abilene Heritage Square, work began Wednesday as contractors came in to begin removing old electrical items and installing a temporary electrical connection.

Abilene Heritage Square will take the former Lincoln Middle School from vacant to vibrant as plans reveal it to become a new library, coffee shop and event space.

Construction is estimated to be complete in three years.

