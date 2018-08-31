CVS removes baby formula brand after mother claims can was tampered with

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CVS has pulled a popular brand of baby formula from its stores.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (KRON/CNN) - CVS has pulled a popular brand of baby formula from its stores.

This comes after a Florida mother says she purchased a tampered tub that was filled with what appears to be flour.

The mom says while the seal on the outside of the tub was completely intact, she says the seal on the bag inside the container was broken.

"Anyone who's not 100 percent familiar with formula may have made a really bad mistake," Alison Denning said. "I'm very relieved that they're taking this seriously."

The baby formula company Enfamil says that this is an "isolated incident," adding it has not had any other reports of flour for this particular batch of formula.

But it is still telling anyone who purchases the products to check the appearance of the package, even differences that may be minor could be meaningful.

And if anyone is unsure, just call the company hotline on the back of the product packaging.