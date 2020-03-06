Controversial winner of Callahan Co. Sheriff’s race officially withdraws nomination

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The embattled winner of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office race has now formally withdrawn his nomination.

Rick Jowers submitted the withdrawal on Thursday, according to Callahan County GOP Chair Angie Campbell.

Now the County Republican Party will be able to move forward with a replacement.

Jowers, accused of stolen valor, was elected Sheriff on Tuesday by voters. Following those claims, both he and his opponent, Leroy Foley announced they would each reject the nomination should either one be elected.

Now that the withdrawal has been received, Campbell said the County Republican Executive Committee can now work to determine a replacement nominee.

The committee is made up of the Precinct Chairmen and the County Chairman.

The party committee is able to name the nominee since Jowers ran and won on the Republican ticket.

Both Jowers and Foley were accused of making false claims about their military service. Jowers was accused of making the false claims during a public candidate forum. Foley was accused of claiming he received Silver Star and Purple Heart medals.

Both men are currently under investigation for these claims.

Jowers was serving as Chief Deputy of Callahan County when he announced his intention to run for sheriff, however, he resigned from his position after the investigation began. Foley was serving as an investigator with the Clyde Police Department. He also resigned.

After the allegations came to light, the District Attorney said cases from both men were being reviewed. At least one of Jowers’ former cases was dismissed because of “lack of credibility” from the arresting officer, Jowers.

Jowers did not respond to KTAB/KRBC’s request for comment.