Coody celebrates 50th anniversary of Masters victory

In 1971, Charles Coody was crowned champion at the Masters winning by two strokes over PGA Tour legends Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. Today the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame celebrated his 50th anniversary since becoming the champ. Coody took a look back at his special day.

Coody said, “To say it was special would be a very redundant statement and actually it was. I think any person when they start playing on the PGA Tour their first objective is to win a tournament. To win Augusta was something special and I had a chance a couple years before that, I just didn’t get the horse to the barn so to speak and then to come back two years later and get it done was a big satisfaction to myself.”

To be amongst champions of the Masters including Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player is being apart of elite company. Coody is honored his name is etched in the tournament’s history.

Coody said, “There’s been a lot of great champions who have won the tournament and some were fortunate to win it again, so a lot of great golfers have been able to win the Masters and it’s always a feather in their cap. It’s a credit to their career.”

Coody grew up in the Big Country, specifically in Stamford. He now owns Diamondback National Golf Course and resides in Abilene. He’s happy to remain apart of the community.

Coody said, “Abilene is a great place to live, we moved out here in 1968. My wife and I both grew up in Stamford which most people here in Abilene know, and then we both graduated from TCU and spent a few years in the Air Force there and then started the tour after we separated from the service. We both love West Texas having grown up out here and so we just decided to come to Abilene and it’s a great community, we love living here. The people are great, so we’re very happy here.”

Coody’s official anniversary will be next Sunday, the day a new Masters champion will be crowned.