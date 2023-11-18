The Cooper Cougars faced a difficult challenge against a ninth-ranked Colleyville Heritage team in Class 5A. The Panthers screamed to a 14-0 lead behind a bruising run up the middle complemented by a 20-plus yard touchdown pass.

Daniel Bray cut the lead in half for the Cougars. The running back’s shiftiness created separation as he crossed the goal-line with ease.

However, Colleyville responded by scoring the next 21 points, and the Panthers led at halftime 35-7. Cooper added two more touchdowns in the second half but lost 55-21.

The Cougars showed strong resilience this season. After starting off the year with a 1-5 record, the program won four out of their last six games. No matter what, they fought hard all the way through.