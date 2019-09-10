Cooper High School choir teacher hits right note with songwriting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cooper High School choir teacher is hitting the right note, making a name for himself in the music industry. He’s also bringing his success to the classroom.

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. you can find Josh Westman passing on his love of music to the next generation.

“Josh is an amazing young teacher,” Cooper Choir Director Cara Naizer said.

Naizer says josh was the perfect fit for their program, but didn’t know teaching wasn’t his only talent. Growing up in a musical family, it didn’t take long for Westman to take center stage.

“I was 16 about to turn 17 and I was lead in Abilene High’s musical ‘All Shook Up’,” Westman said.

Following his dream, however, comes with some limits.

“That night I got home from rehearsal, I was just exhausted. My legs were just killing me. I was really bummed out,” Westman said.

Looking at him, you’d never know Josh has Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy, a muscular degenerative disease that has no cure.

“Understanding the reality and the fact that I may not be able to walk all my life or the fact that I may not be able to use my muscles the way I am right now,” Westman said.

Looking for an outlet, Josh weaved his emotions into lyrics.

“That’s a really big release of you know of all the things around, all the craziness going on and all the sudden just dropping and just feeling and playing what you feel and just being the music I think is important,” Westman said.

Westman recently released two singles, one of which has more than 20,000 streams on Spotify.

“It’s kind of humbling in a way,” Westman said.

“I was like boy you’ve been holding out on me. I had no idea that he had such a great songwriting skill,” Naizer said.

By bringing his two passions together, Josh is striking a chord with his students.

“At the end of the week. I’ll say ‘hey Josh bring your guitar friday the kids need to hear a song,'” Naizer said.

You can find Westman’s two singles on just about any streaming service including iTunes, Spotify and more.