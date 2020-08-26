Cooper High School student tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another student in the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has tested positive for COVID-19.

AISD says a student from Cooper High School has tested positive for the virus and must now quarantine for 10 days and meet the district’s guidelines before returning to school.

A statement from the school district reads as follows:

“We’ve been made aware of a student that has tested positive for COVID-19 at Cooper High School. The student will quarantine for 10 days and must meet the district’s return-to-school guidelines outlined in the AISD’s Reopening Plan: 24 hours fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication, improving symptoms and at least 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms. AISD and campus administrators have followed notification protocols outlined in the district’s Reopening Plan. Campuses and facilities throughout the district are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As always, the health and safety of each of our students and employees is our No. 1 priority every day.”

The Cooper student is AISD’s second to test positive for the virus after a Madison Middle School student tested positive on Tuesday. Along with three other district employees who also tested positive, the district’s total count is now five.