Cooper HS to be delayed Thursday morning due to technical issues

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has delayed the start of school Thursday at Cooper High School because of wiring issues with Suddenlink that knocked out internet and phone service to the campus Wednesday afternoon. Classes for both in-person and remote learners will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Buses will be at their regular pick-up locations approximately two hours later than the regular pick-up time. Teachers and staff will report at their normal times.

All other schools in the district will start at their normal time with normal bus pick-up times. If Cooper-based students normally start their day at either Abilene High or Holland before going to Cooper, they should follow their normal schedule.

Students who normally arrive on campus early for breakfast service will still be able to get on campus to eat and will be held in the cafeteria until classes begin. Students who were to take the English II EOC test on Thursday will instead take that exam Friday.

Because the campus phones will likely be out, parents will not be able to get through to anyone if they attempt to call the campus Thursday. We will keep you updated with developments throughout the day with either Remind or a callout.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a fiber wire was nicked somewhere on the south side of town, knocking out internet and phone service to Cooper High School and other AISD facilities near the CHS campus. Suddenlink workers spent the afternoon and evening searching for the issue but ran out of light to find the problem. Workers will continue looking for the problem early Thursday morning. However, the district is calling the late start to give Suddenlink the chance to find and fix the problem.