Cooper rushing attack continuing to succeed

Everyone knows Cooper is going to run, and they still run successfully

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s team raced to it’s 6th straight victory and improved to 2-0 in district play by beating Coronado, 52-24.

Raced is the correct descriptor because the offense rushed for 370 yards and six of the teams seven touchdowns.

The running game powers this team, and it doesn’t seem to matter if the other team is aware.

Cooper is gonna run the ball, and no one’s really been able to stop them.

Roan said, “We believe in our players. We believe in our schemes. We believe in what we do. We are going to go out there and work to execute. We are going to take what we get, and we pride ourselves in being able to win the battle up front. Our backs, Noah and Jessus, did a good job of finding the crease out there. When we are able to do that, it opens up so much more. We were able to do that and be effective with that. We’ve got to continue to work to improve. I was real proud of the way we were able to establish the run game.”

Cooper tries to keep that running game rolling on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium against Amarillo Palo Duro.

The Dons are 1-1 in district.

Cooper is at the top of the district with a 2-0 record.