Cooper secondary succeeds because they know each other

The Cooper Cougars get back into action on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium against Grapevine.

The Cougars defense started the season really well in their victory over Keller last week.

They gave up yards, but the secondary came up big with three interceptions to stop Keller drives.

That group was led by senior defensive back Dylon Davis who picked off two of the three passes.

Dylon Davis said, “You put your trust in the guy next to you. If you make a call, you’ve got to trust that they are going to do what they just got the call for. We trust each other a tremendous amount. Me LaDanian and Isaiah have been playing together since middle school. We’ve built a bond over three years.”

Aaron Roan said, “I think the first thing the secondary will tell you the first thing that makes them good is a good pass rush. We were able to get some pressure on the quarterback, maybe not getting sacks a whole lot, but being able to get in his face and force him to throw some balls before he wanted to. Our secondary was in a good position to take advantage of it.”

Davis and the Cougars take on Grapevine tonight at Shotwell Stadium.

You can see that game on Saturday here on KTAB at 2 p.m. and on Bigcountryhomepage.com.