Corn hole tournaments help with medical bills and non-profits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Bobby Fink started playing corn hole to pass the time while his wife, Hanna Fink, was hospitalized in another state.

“My wife had to have a liver transplant,” said Bobby.

“So, December 2nd I got relocated and had to be within an hour of the mayo clinic in phoenix,” said Hanna.

“For a year, so I filled the time with corn hole,” said Bobby.

And the medical bills were piling up.

“We were paying a thousand, two thousand dollars every month,” said Bobby.

So, Bobby started playing in corn hole tournaments.

“I made quite a bit of extra money playing it,” said Bobby.

Which motivated him to keep playing to pay for medical bills—and along way he became a sponsored professional.

“It’s really been great for our family,” said Hanna. “We have a huge corn hole family that takes care of us now so it’s pretty amazing.”

And now the Fink’s like to give back as much as they can, especially at tournaments that benefit a non-profit.

Mcgavock Nissan and the Tall City Bagger teamed up to host an event to support the Food Bank of West Central Texas.

“We know that thanksgiving is coming right around the corner so we thought we’d give the food banks something they could help Abilene with,” said Jay Rodriguez from McGavock Nissan.

And the Finks were happy to support at today’s tournament.

“I am very blessed by the donor that I got the liver from, people help us daily,” said Hanna.

“Thats why we come to a lot of these fundraisers, we win and we donate at least half of what we win back,” said Bobby.

To give back to a community that’s given so much to them.