Coronado victory was good team win for Cougars

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s team continues to roll through the 2019 season.

The Cougars trailed district favorite Lubbock Coronado by 10 in the second quarter, and then reeled off 38 straight points to pick up a 52-24 victory.

Everybody played a roll in the comeback victory. Noah Garcia rushed for 262 yards and rushed for four touchdowns.

Jessus Menjivar rushed for 110 yards, the Dylon Davis picked off a pair of passes and returned one for a score. It was a family affair, and that makes this team click.

Roan said, “I am very pleased with the way that we played last Friday up in Lubbock against Coronado. It was a big team win. It was good for us. I thought we fed off of each other really well. Early on, I was pleased with the way our offense answered scores. I was pleased when our defense made stops and got some turnovers in the second half. I thought our kicking game did a great job getting field goal and doing some good some good things in coverage units. That’s what it’s about. That’s the game of football. It takes everybody working together. It was real pleasing to see those guys work together as a team.”

Cooper is back at home this week to take on Amarillo Palo Duro.

The Cougars beat the Dons, 49-15, up in Amarillo last year in Week 3 of district play.