Coronavirus impact on truck drivers

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The coronavirus is affecting those in the trucking industry.

“Its rushed now. I mean the industry can’t keep up with it,” says Michael Tensley.

Tensley delivers food and says his workload has increased because of the coronavirus.

“We can only run so much a day and then we got to shut down for 10 hours but, its crazy now the government suspended that whole log thing which is pretty much DOT regulations. Now we can run the way we want to, just to get the product to the store,” says Tensley.

Other drivers, like Rick Davis say they are concerned about finding somewhere to stop with so many places shutting down.

“We’re really catching it hard out here. A lot of these guys say out here a week or two at a time and its hard to find a decent place to eat. Its getting really crazy out here as far as we’re concerned,” says Davis.

For some, they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to work again.

“I do military moves. They’re shutting down all the military moves until further notice or at least until may 15th,” says Robert Cruz.

Cruz says he made his last deliver Saturday.

“Once I get to El Paso then I’ll park the truck and I’ll be done for at least minimum of 2 months,” says Cruz.

Whether they are forced to put on the brakes or keep trucking Davis has this message for drivers.

“Just keep the faith. We’re the best country in the world so we will figure it out. We will get a grip on it.

Drivers also say they’ve noticed truck stops across the nation are wiping more things down and offering hand sanitizers.