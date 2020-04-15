Coronavirus increases importance of Abilene Gives for nonprofits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Gives is the annual fundraiser for a variety of nonprofit agencies in the Key City, and this year is particularly important since many of the nonprofits are being forced to cancel fundraisers due to the coronavirus.

It’s an almost-complete set at Abilene Community Theatre (ACT), but with nobody to perform on it. The only shoes that walk this stage now are those of Mike Stephens, ACT’s Production Support Vice President.

“It’s just a different world,” Stephens says.

And even though he has seen the building go dark in 2014, this year is an entirely different situation.

“This is worse. This is the most people that have been in the building in two weeks, just the three of us,” Stephens says.

And no people means no money.

“We don’t have a large nest egg sitting anywhere that we can just take money from to take care of business,” he says. “Our funding, it’s ticket sales and season tickets.”

And it’s the same for most other nonprofits who rely on dollars from fundraisers that have since been canceled.

“We’re losing a lot of charitable dollars that are coming into those nonprofit organizations,” says Katie Alford, Community Foundation of Abilene (CFA) President.

That’s why Abilene Gives may be more important this year than ever before.

“Coronavirus made it very simple, what we need are funds so we can keep the doors open,” Stephens says.

“We’re talking about organizations that enhance our community; feeding people, clothing people, housing them, they’re providing cultural art experiences that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” CFA’s Megan Dobbs says.

It’s those same neighbors the Community Foundation of Abilene says will bring us back to some sort of normalcy.

“These nonprofits are responsible for creating the quality of life that we all want here in Abilene,” Dobbs says.

Until then, we can only wait for the stage lights to be switched back on.

“The doors of this theatre are going to be open again at some point, somehow, someway, and we’re going to see theatre done here because Abilene needs it now more than ever,” Stephens says.

Abilene Gives is scheduled for May 5. For more information on the event and how you can help, click here.