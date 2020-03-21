Coronavirus test results delayed for 25 Abilene patients

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene doctor says he’s tested over two dozen people for the coronavirus but has no results as of yet.

“We’re making phone calls and emails multiple times a day to try and get those results,” says Dr. Tim Martin.

He says normally results come in 48 hours.

“The labs are just as overwhelmed as us. They’ve got shortages of workers or supplies or testing reagents things like that,” Dr. Martin said.

He says they just added this test on Monday.

“We’ve been doing these types of test for three or four years. We do about 20 different viruses, five or six bacteria, and now the labs that we normally use have added COVID-19 to their panel,” he says.

Doctors use a nasal swab to test for the coronavirus like they do for colds and flu.

The sample is then sent to a lab in Dallas.

Dr. Martin says not everyone that comes in his office gets tested.

“We’re looking for people that have the hallmark symptoms of coronavirus, which is going to be a fever, a dry cough, probably shortness of breath and fatigue. They might not have all of these, but they have to fit that profile,” he says.

For people stuck at home, Dr. Martin says change your perspective.

“I recommend being positive. I recommend looking for opportunities and try to learn new things,” Martin said.

Dr. Martin, who is a sponsor for our coronavirus coverage, also says if anyone doesn’t want to receive care in the office, they are now offering telemedicine, which uses Facetime and Skype, allowing you to stay at home for your doctor’s appointment.