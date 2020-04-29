Correctional officer at Middleton Unit dies after testing positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports the death of a correctional officer who worked at the Middleton Unit in Abilene

According to the TDCJ, 53-year-old James Coleman’s death is currently under investigation. Coleman last worked April 26, 2020 at the Middleton Unit in Abilene.

On April 27th, he felt ill at home, collapsed, and was taken to a local hospital where he was tested for COVID-19. That test returned positive and Officer Coleman passed away yesterday afternoon. He was a 20 year veteran of TDCJ.

“There is no measure of the unexpected loss of someone we hold dear,” said Bryan Collier Executive Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with those close to Officer Coleman. We can only hope that is of some comfort to his friends and family.”