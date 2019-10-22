Cougars cranking up the turnover making machine

The Cooper Cougars were supposed to come home from Amarillo with a victory over the Caprock Longhorns, but few thought they would do it the way they got it done.

The defense helped the Cougars build their lead in the first half with a pair of pick sixes, and another interception set up a one play drive for another touchdown.

The Cooper “D” picked off five passes and recovered a fumble in the 51-24 victory.

Roan said, “It’s great to see. That’s one goal we have. Every week we want to win the turnover battle. We’ve got to get turnovers, and we’ve got to protect the football, and I think we were plus-five last week, so that’s really good for us. I thought that we were able to… With turnovers, you can keep momentum, or you can give it up. That’s the thing, I think we were able to get momentum on our side and turn it into points, and that allows our offense to get back on the field and turn it into some points.”

Cooper is back at home this week to take on Lubbock High.

The Cougars are undefeated. Lubbock High is winless in district play.

They kick at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.